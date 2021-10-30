 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $390,000

Erik Hoffman, M: 402-658-6412, erikhoffmanre@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - You will absolutely adore this stunning 2-story house located in a quiet cul-de-sac in the Bennington school district. Every detail this house features has been designed to provide its owners with a picture-perfect living space. Right off the bat, you will find a 3 car garage that encompasses two storage areas above the garage door. With 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a large backyard, this house is guaranteed to provide you with a spacious living area both inside and outside the house. The finished, walkout basement boasts a large patio and deck. You’ll be sure to enjoy the premium upgraded quartz countertops found throughout the kitchen and bathrooms, not to mention the luxurious fireplace you will find on the main floor. The house has been freshly painted and now highlights the master bedroom feature wall and basement feature wall. Set up a showing today! AMA

