5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $411,500

Heather Chaney, M: 402-216-5705, heather.chaney@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - BENNINGTON SALES CENTER / MODEL HOME – NOT FOR SALE –Welcome to CHESTNUT HILLS – Home of the RUBY 4 Model Home by Richland Homes. This remarkable location is exclusive to Richland Homes, just minutes from Hwy 31, the best schools, restaurants, shopping, parks and recreation areas.This RUBY 4 floor plan is part of the Richland Homes Aspire Collection, featuring TWO Ranch Plans and FOUR Two-Story Plans, ranging from 1473 – 2428 square feet. Richland Homes offers a fantastic menu of choice options for each individual plan to help Homeowners create their dream home. Models are listed at Current Base & Lot Prices according to Richland Homes Standard Features. Models will show a variation of included features & options available and can be viewed by visiting during Model Hours – Thurs-Sun 1-5pm.