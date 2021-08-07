Vickie Taylor, M: 402-680-3505, vickie.taylor@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Showings START Friday 8/6/21 at 5pm! OPEN HOUSE Saturday 8/7/21 12-2pm. Oh.. Hello Dream Home! Almost NEW..built in 2018, this home is just what you've been waiting for! Setting on over 1/2 Acre on a cul-de-sac drive with Beauty & Space galore! This home has a magnificent 2 story entry with plenty of natural light. The open floor plan offers a formal dining room space or /flex office that bleeds into the living room & kitchen area! The beautiful stacked stone fireplace is visible from every angle on the main..(winter is coming!) Kitchen has center Island & Lots of counter space + a walk in pantry. 4 bedrooms up, where the Primary Suite sets on one side of the home (#privacy) with a huge walk-in closet wrapping around to the laundry room! Talk about a great layout..Wow!! Lower level is fully finished with a rec area and 5th bedroom 3/4 bath and storage space! If you want to create your dream entertainment
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $415,000
