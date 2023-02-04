Heather Chaney, M: 402-216-5705, heather.chaney@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - BENNINGTON SALES CENTER / MODEL HOME – NOT FOR SALE –Welcome to CHESTNUT HILLS – Home of the RUBY 4 Model Home by Richland Homes. This remarkable location is exclusive to Richland Homes, just minutes from Hwy 31, the best schools, restaurants, shopping, parks and recreation areas.This RUBY 4 floor plan is part of the Richland Homes Aspire Collection, featuring TWO Ranch Plans and FOUR Two-Story Plans, ranging from 1473 – 2428 square feet. Richland Homes offers a fantastic menu of choice options for each individual plan to help Homeowners create their dream home. Models are listed at Current Base & Lot Prices according to Richland Homes Standard Features. Models will show a variation of included features & options available and can be viewed by visiting during Model Hours – Thurs-Sun 12-4pm.
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $417,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 1:53 p.m. Jan. 27 to the 1000 block of Ohio Street in reference to a physical disturbance.
Fremont police officers arrested 22-year-old Domingo Tiu-Gutierrez of Fremont on Monday, Jan. 30, on suspicion of several sex crime allegations.
It was nearly standing room only Tuesday night, Jan. 31, during the Fremont City Council meeting public comment period, as dozens of residents…
The victims of a crash that killed one person in Saunders County on Wednesday have been identified.
Growing up, Tara Lea loved playing the role of matchmaker.