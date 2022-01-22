 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $420,000

5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $420,000

Nikki Thomsen, M: 402-620-5114, nikki.thomsen@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Dreaming of a new home? You’ve found the perfect one, this sought after two story home in the Bennington school district! This amazing one owner home offers an open concept with 3400 square feet perfect for entertaining. This home boasts 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with a large master closet!! Don’t miss your chance to be the owner of this beauty.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police probe local burglary

Police probe local burglary

At approximately 9:05 a.m., Jan. 15, Fremont Police investigated a burglary to a residence in the 2100 block of North Pine Street.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News