Nikki Thomsen, M: 402-620-5114, nikki.thomsen@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Dreaming of a new home? You’ve found the perfect one, this sought after two story home in the Bennington school district! This amazing one owner home offers an open concept with 3400 square feet perfect for entertaining. This home boasts 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with a large master closet!! Don’t miss your chance to be the owner of this beauty.
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $420,000
