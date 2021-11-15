5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $430,000

Chelsea Mollak, M: 402-682-1086, Chelsea.Mollak@bhhsamb.com, https://www.BHHSAmb.com/Chelsea.Mollak - Beautiful 2 Story home in Waterford. This home is West facing, with lake views and features a 2 story entry, living room w/ fireplace, open concept kitchen, flex & sitting room, large laundry room, drop zone lockers, pantry & powder bath on main. Upstairs you will find a large primary suite & 3 large bedrooms. The walkout basement has a large rec room w/wet bar, 3/4 bath, 5th bedroom & storage. The hardie plank concrete siding, was just freshly painted, and the home has a new water heater and softener. HVAC is 5 years old. Neighborhood Amenities include: 2 private pools, rentable clubhouse with gym, 2.5 miles of walking trails & a 30 acre fishing lake!!! Located minutes from shopping, dining, and the new WESTVIEW high school is just blocks away!