 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $430,000

5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $430,000

Chelsea Mollak, M: 402-682-1086, Chelsea.Mollak@bhhsamb.com, https://www.BHHSAmb.com/Chelsea.Mollak - Beautiful 2 Story home in Waterford. This home is West facing, with lake views and features a 2 story entry, living room w/ fireplace, open concept kitchen, flex & sitting room, large laundry room, drop zone lockers, pantry & powder bath on main. Upstairs you will find a large primary suite & 3 large bedrooms. The walkout basement has a large rec room w/wet bar, 3/4 bath, 5th bedroom & storage. The hardie plank concrete siding, was just freshly painted, and the home has a new water heater and softener. HVAC is 5 years old. Neighborhood Amenities include: 2 private pools, rentable clubhouse with gym, 2.5 miles of walking trails & a 30 acre fishing lake!!! Located minutes from shopping, dining, and the new WESTVIEW high school is just blocks away!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arrest follows vehicle collision

Arrest follows vehicle collision

At approximately 11:15 a.m., Nov. 8, Ricardo J. Velasquez, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license follow…

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 8 a.m., Nov. 8, Thomas K. Ter, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traff…

Woman charged with assault

Woman charged with assault

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Nov. 10, Dorothy J. Hansen, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were dis…

Bergan extracts revenge on Ord to reach C-2 title game

Bergan extracts revenge on Ord to reach C-2 title game

“You start the fight, you keep fighting and then you finish the fight. We have one more round and hopefully we will get it done.” - HC Seth Mruz

Bergan is one win away from fulfilling their team motto - "Finish the fight" after shutting out Ord. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News