Adam Briley, M: 402-614-6922, adam.briley@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/adam.briley - Stunning ranch home with 5 bedrooms, 3 bath, and 3 car garage! Open concept space with stunning wood floors and high vaulted ceilings through out. Beautiful kitchen with a center island for extra counter space, lighting under the kitchen cabinets, and large pantry. Huge carpeted primary bedroom and bath with double sinks, walk in shower, and plenty of closet space. Main floor laundry/dropzone area. Spacious finished basement with an additional two bedrooms. Deck and patio areas extend to the expansive backyard that is completely fenced in. Take your personal tour today!
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $450,000
