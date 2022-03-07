Michael Maley, M: 402-981-7400, michael.maley@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - This home has been completely remodeled into the perfect, open airy and move in ready home in a family friendly neighborhood w/ community pool, walking trails, 2 brand new award winning Bennington Schools within walking distance and so much more. Enjoy the main floor with brand new high end LVP floors, paint, doors, white trim, new shiplap fireplace, private office and dining room and large open kitchen w/ pantry, painted cabinets, quartz counters, composite sink and stainless steel appliances. Second floor has spacious primary bedroom w/ large closet remodeled bathroom and 3 other bedrooms, shared bathroom has been remodeled as well. Basement has 5th bedroom, rec room and a large storage room. All new flooring, paint, countertops, lighting, electrical and more. The yard is HUGE and fully fenced, private cul-de-sac lot. Oversized 2 car garage
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $450,000
