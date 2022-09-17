 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $453,645

Heather Chaney, M: 402-216-5705, heather.chaney@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - THIS IS A MODEL HOME-NOT FOR SALE. The Ruby 4 Modern Prairie by Richland Homes. Stop by the model Thursday-Sunday 1-5pm to learn about Richland Homes amazing floor plans and included standards. You will get quartz countertops in kitchen, soft close drawers, under cabinet lighting, electric fireplace, luxury vinyl plank flooring in all high traffic areas. 3 car garage standard, tiled primary shower with bench and shelf, James Hardie siding sprinkler system and more! Plenty of options available to you to add your personal style! Stop in and see us, lots still available!

