Heather Chaney, M: 402-216-5705, heather.chaney@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - THIS IS A MODEL HOME-NOT FOR SALE. The Ruby 4 Modern Prairie by Richland Homes. Stop by the model Thursday-Sunday 1-5pm to learn about Richland Homes amazing floor plans and included standards. You will get quartz countertops in kitchen, soft close drawers, under cabinet lighting, electric fireplace, luxury vinyl plank flooring in all high traffic areas. 3 car garage standard, tiled primary shower with bench and shelf, James Hardie siding sprinkler system and more! Plenty of options available to you to add your personal style! Stop in and see us, lots still available!
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $453,645
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Dodge County judge's sudden resignation followed instances of him buying cars and posting bail for a 32-year-old woman who had appeared in his court numerous times.
A new Clarmar Elementary School will be built southeast of the intersection of Luther Road and East 23rd Street in Fremont.
Nebraska could have waited 20 days and saved itself north of $8 million. Instead it added to a fortune of payments to deposed coaches and athletic directors.
Just three games into the 2022 season, Nebraska has fired Scott Frost, ending one of the worst coaching tenures in Husker history.
The day after Trev Alberts fired Scott Frost and replaced him with Mickey Joseph, Tom Shatel asked the legendary Nebraska coach to describe his emotions.
Here's a look at 21 potential college and NFL candidates who could take the Nebraska football head coaching job — and the pros and cons of each pick.
“If you don’t have unclaimed property, you likely know someone who does,” said the director of the Unclaimed Property Division. “It’s your money; we’re just the custodian.”
No one was injured in a Tuesday morning fire at 505 W. Fifth St., in Fremont.
Police arrest man who didn’t stop
“Mostly what I feel bad about is it just didn’t work at Nebraska. I know he poured his heart and soul into the program,” said former teammate Matt Gideon.