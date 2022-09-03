5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $460,000

Mike & Jody Briley, M: 402-690-3106, mike@thebrileyteam.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/mike.briley - Better than new! Impressive 2-STORY by Richland Homes that sits on a large corner lot in popular Pine Creek. 5 BDRMS/3.5 BA/3 CAR w/8 ft expanded area. Open floor plan & beautiful finishes throughout. Beautiful engineered wood floors & 9ft ceilings on main. Cozy LR w/stone gas FP. Dream kitchen w/oversized hidden walk-in pantry, center island, quartz countertops, gas stove & LED under cabinet lighting. Spacious informal DR is surrounded by windows creating a bright open space. Main floor bonus room makes a perfect office or playroom. Great drop zone off garage. Convenient 2nd floor laundry. Huge primary BDRM is a private oasis w/fabulous en suite w/walk-in closet. Finished LL w/stunning herringbone patterned floors & buffet style built-in bar w/beverage cooler. Custom blinds throughout the entire house. Brand new 35 x 26 patio w/sidewalk to the garage. Sprinkler system. Underground downsp