Cristina Gonzalez, M: 402-320-3116, cristina.gonzalez@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Welcome to your dream home! This stunning two-story house built in 2017, boasts over 4,000 sqft featuring spacious bedrooms, including a expansive primary bedroom that provides a serene retreat. Also, featuring a beautifully finished walk out basement with direct access to outdoor living and backyard. Tons of upgrades throughout such as air conditioner for the hot summer months and 220 volt service in garage, custom shelves in office, basement and storage room that help keep your belongings organized and for the entertainment enthusiasts a built-in sound system throughout the house, a beautiful stone fireplace, quartz counter tops, kitchen island and so much more. In prime location within a vibrant community in a highly ranked school district. Additionally, its HOA hosts several fun family events throughout the year. Seller is open to negotiation to flooring replacement on main floor,