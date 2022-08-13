Gorgeous, nearly new, 5 bed / 4 bath / 3 car in Heritage neighborhood in Bennington. Sunny main floor with fireplace, sitting room, and extra room off kitchen that can be used as an office or additional bedroom. Beautiful, modern kitchen with custom cabs, ss appliances, island bar and granite countertops. Great, oversized partially covered deck. Spacious 2nd floor with sunny bonus room. Large primary bedroom and bath with walk-in closet and attached laundry room. Partially finished basement with additional bathroom and office. Oversized walk-out covered deck and fully fenced back yard. You can even have a hot tub since there is 220V run down to the deck below. You will love the garage! AMA
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $470,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Fremont man died Friday due to an accidental drowning at the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.
Man arrested for domestic assault
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has made several felony arrests in the last few weeks.
Read through real estate transfers recently recorded in Dodge County.
Man arrested for assault, disorderly conduct
Man arrested for criminal mischief
Man arrested for theft
“Usually, abortions are performed in hospitals, and doctors are involved, and it’s not the type of stuff that occurred in this case.”
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was found dead on the side of the road Sunday morning.
Yutan grad Colton Feist could make a play while out of position in high school. That changed at Nebraska. Now, four years later, he's ready to play a big role.