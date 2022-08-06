 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $475,000

OPEN HOUSE SUN, JULY 31, 1-3pm. Gorgeous, nearly new, 5 bed / 4 bath / 3 car in Heritage neighborhood in Bennington. Sunny main floor with fireplace, sitting room, and extra room off kitchen that can be used as an office or additional bedroom. Beautiful, modern kitchen with custom cabs, ss appliances, island bar and granite countertops. Great, oversized partially covered deck. Spacious 2nd floor with sunny bonus room. Large primary bedroom and bath with walk-in closet and attached laundry room. Partially finished basement with additional bathroom and office. Oversized walk-out covered deck and fully fenced back yard. You can even have a hot tub since there is 220V run down to the deck below. You will love the garage! AMA

