5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $475,000

Sellers hate to leave this "Ellison" floorplan by The Home Company, but life has called them elsewhere! Very open, efficient and spacious with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a 3 car garage. Large windows in great room with a stone fireplace with mantle. Large drop zone off garage. Open kitchen with hidden pantry, stainless appliances. The lower level is home to a huge family room with LVP flooring, the 5th bedroom and a beautiful 3/4 bath. A back staircase to the second floor gives an open feel to the main living space. 2nd floor layout offers an Owners Suite with a 3/4 bath with tiled shower and an awesome closet space that walks through to the laundry where washer and dryer are included, and 3 great bedrooms. Dual vanities in both 2nd floor baths. Passive radon and sprinkler included. Anchor Pointe neighborhood swimming pool is included in HOA. Just a couple blocks from the new Anchor Pointe Elementar