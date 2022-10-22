5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $484,285

Heather Chaney, M: 402-216-5705, heather.chaney@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Richland Homes Quartz Craftsman Plan. This beautiful home backs to trees and greenspace. Walkout 2 story home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 3 car garage with 8ft garage extension. Basement finished with rec room, bedroom and bathroom. Loads of upgrades. Split dropzone, exterior LED lights, granite sink in kitchen, huge walk in pantry, large island, under cab lighting, soft close in kitchen, trash roll out, quartz countertops. 2nd floor Main bath has double bowl vanity. James hardie siding, sprinkler system and two trees provided. Estimated Completion date December 2022.