 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $495,000

5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $495,000

Tammy English, M: 402-968-9184, tammy.english@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - This amazing 5 bedroom 2-story has a "country feel", yet it's just minutes from the city! The main level features a large inviting living area w/ a fireplace and plenty of room for formal dining. It also features a front office den w/ lovely french doors. The large eat-in kitchen features an island/bar with a multitude of countertop space, and huge walk-in pantry! The view from the living area, and backyard balcony is simply breathtaking! They overlook a private neighborhood lake which is stocked annually with fish. The spacious primary suite also features french doors, and the master bath features double shower heads, a jacuzzi tub, and huge walk-in closet. Must see!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest Fremont woman

Police arrest Fremont woman

Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Ninth Street on March 18 in reference to a trespassing complaint.

Police arrest man for trespassing

Police arrest man for trespassing

Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Broad Street at about 11:34 p.m. March 23 in reference to a trespassing complaint.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News