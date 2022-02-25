5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $500,000

Andy Kueny, M: 402-213-6356, Andy@kwELITE.com, www.kwElite.com - Beautiful ranch home within walking distance to Anchor Pointe elementary school. This home features an open floor plan with a large eat-in kitchen, walk-in pantry and tons of cabinet storage. The finished basement includes a wet bar and two bedrooms as well as a large open family room, great for entertaining guests! This home won't last long!