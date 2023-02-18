This Beautiful 2 Story boasts over 2500 finished sq ft. and features custom Birch cabinets throughout home, Cambria quartz counter tops throughout, Hickory wood floor on main level, walk in tile shower in primary bath with double sinks and large walk in closet, and a main bathroom fully tiled with extra deep tub. The 2nd Floor laundry with laundry counter and ceramic tile floor adds convenience. A covered Patio with flat backyard and professional landscaping, all within walking distance to the elementary school. Neighborhood is located near Flanagan Lake and walking trails.