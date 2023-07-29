Jim Kristl, M: 402-630-4974, jmkristlphone@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - The Edison is a charming 2-story home featuring a large 3-car garage, a welcoming front porch, and a covered patio on a flat- tree backed lot! There is plenty of natural light throughout this spacious kitchen and an open living areas. Enjoy a clutter free entry with a large drop zone with plenty of storage. A main floor bedroom is perfect for an office or guest bedroom. The 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms, including the owner suite which features a spacious sitting room with a split sitting room with his/her closets in addition to the owner bath. Adding a passthrough from the owner suite closet to the laundry room is an optional upgrade. AMA.
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $515,468
