Callie Yrkoski, M: 402-730-8232, callie.yrkoski@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Cutest House on the Market in Bennington! The modern open floor plan of this beautiful home welcomes you right in. It features 5 bedroom and a bonus room or office, 4 bathrooms, a 3 car garage, and plenty of room to entertain or spreadout. It sits on a great walkout lot that backs to a retention pond. Majestic Pointe is a great neighborhood with walking trails and parks and is in the highly sought after Anchor Pointe School District. Basketball Hoop not included, but negotiable.
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $524,900
