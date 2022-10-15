5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $525,000

Ryan & Laura Schwarz, M: 402-740-8949, ryanschwarz3@icloud.com, www.bhhsamb.com yan.schwarz - Affordability is key in this market. We offer a $7,000 credit to buyers closing costs, pre-paid item, rate buy down &/or financing programs. Pre-paid property tax due at closing is significantly less on new construction vs existing homes. Priced at $525,000 & completed Nov 2022, the Evolved Structures Efficianado Bella plan features 5 beds + office, 4 baths, 4 car insulated garage, a custom entry door, custom iron railing, LVP flooring throughout the main level living space(s), Anderson 100 windows, soft close cabinets, solid surface countertops through the home, gas range w/ electric double oven, garbage disposal w/air switch, 100% James Hardie cement board siding, covered patio, 18ft x 8ft doors = Healthy Garage Sizes w/MyQ technology openers &keypad, high efficiency HVAC system, copper water lines, sump pump & passive radon system, BIB/Blown & Spray foam insulation, sprinkler system, 2 year