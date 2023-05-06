Lisa Harris, M: 402-665-1446, lisa.harris@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Immaculate walk out ranch on extra large lot in Stratford Park! This stunning home features an open concept design with large dining and living areas that flow seamlessly together with loads of natural light. The main level features a split bedroom floor plan with 3 bedrooms including a generously sized primary bedroom and spa-like bath. The spacious lower level features a wet bar, large recreation room, 2 bedrooms and 3/4 bath. Enjoy the view of the beautiful backyard from the covered deck - which has a full vinyl privacy fence! The extra deep garage is perfect for housing large vehicles and provides ample storage space. Upgrades include a separate panel for charging your electric vehicle and custom epoxy flooring. OPEN HOUSE: Thursday 5/4 5pm-6pm, Saturday 5/6 11am-12pm and Sunday 5/7 1pm-3pm.