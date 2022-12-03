5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $529,000

Jim Kristl, M: 402-630-4974, jmkristlphone@gmail.com, www.npdodge.com - Welcome home to this stunning 3 individual car front elevation home is one of Bennington's hottest neighborhoods! This "Edison" by The Home Company boasts a 5 bed, 2.5 bath, 3 car layout with 2750 sf of finished living space. A main floor bedroom allows for various lifestyle and layout uses, while the upgrades throughout continue to add on to the value and opportunity of this home! A sprinkler system, custom fireplace surround, expanded quartz kitchen island, enlarged hidden pantry, insulated 3 car garage, a full shower room along with dual closets in the primary suite! This unfinished basement has added an “energy package" that already drywalled the surrounding walls and installed outlets per code! This asset can grow and expand with your lifestyle! This opportunity won't last long! Call today for details and touring options! AMA