Mike Bjork, M: 402-522-6131, mike.bjork@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - The “Bella- Farmhouse Edition” by Evolved Structures is an innovative build blending modern touches with features that will stand the test of time. A custom entry door and two-story entry leads you to the great room, which seamlessly flows to the kitchen and dining areas. All of which is wrapped with a wall of oversized windows equipped with Allure transitional blinds. Kitchen has a walk-in pantry, soft-close drawers, quartz countertops, large island, and hidden under cabinet outlets. Private office off the dining area. Spacious drop zone just off the insulated four car garage, with backyard access. More notables: 100% James Hardie Siding, covered patio, smart garage openers, high efficiency HVAC, sump pump and passive radon system, sprinkler system. Open House every Saturday and Sunday from 1-3 pm.
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $529,000
