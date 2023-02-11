Lisa Harris, M: 402-665-1446, lisa.harris@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Like new but even better! This meticulously maintained 5 bedroom ranch home is move-in ready complete w/ exquisite landscaping & full vinyl privacy fence already complete & ready for entertaining. Ideal for those who want the ultimate in luxury & comfort, the spacious living areas are designed for comfortable living & relaxation, w/ high ceilings & large windows that offer plenty of natural light. The main level features a split bedroom floor plan w/ 3 bedrooms including a generously sized primary bedroom & spa-like bath. The lower level offers two additional bedrooms, wet bar, 3/4 bathroom & incredibly spacious recreational room. The extra deep garage is perfect for housing large vehicles & provides ample storage space. Upgrades include a separate panel for charging your electric vehicle & custom garage epoxy flooring. Come see this beautiful home today!OPEN HOUSE: Saturday 2/11 1:00-3:00, Sunday 2/12 1:00-3:00