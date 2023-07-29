Jim Kristl, M: 402-630-4974, jmkristlphone@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - The Edison is a modern 2-story home featuring a 3-individual car garage and a welcoming front porch and a covered patio on a flat corner lot! There is plenty of natural light throughout this spacious kitchen and modern living areas. Enjoy a clutter free entry with a large drop zone with plenty of storage. A main floor bedroom is perfect for an office or guest bedroom. The 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms, including the owner suite which features a spacious sitting room with a split sitting room with his/her closets in addition to the owner bath. Adding a passthrough fromthe owner suite closet to the laundry room is an optional upgrade. AMA