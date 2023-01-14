 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $544,900

5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $544,900

April Williams, M: 402-301-3012, april.williams@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - If you are looking for style, quality, & value then make sure to check out Showcase Homes. This is our popular split bedroom ranch plan that is loaded w/ upgrades & features you expect & are hoping to find! We use custom cabinetry, quartz & tile in all baths, & hardwood floors. Our houses are gorgeous but they are also built to a higher standard w/ Pella Lifestyle windows & high density insulation. The great room is a showstopper w/ the volume ceilings, 60” electric fireplace, built-in cabinets, & shiplap wall. You’ll love the gourmet kitchen w/ 36” gas cooktop, wall oven, farmhouse sink, custom shelving, & a huge walk-in pantry w/ coffee bar. Everyone loves the primary suite that connects through to the laundry room & is tucked away from the rest of the house. Fantastic lower level w/ 2nd fireplace & wetbar. Property is under construction and will be complete mid-March. Photos of the same plan but

People are also reading…

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Core of Nebraska’s oldest city poised for renewal, though development partner drops out

BELLEVUE — One partner has pulled out but another says it will push forward on a real estate redevelopment billed as a kickoff to renewal in Olde Town Bellevue. Amid fanfare last summer, officials in Nebraska’s oldest and third largest city unveiled plans for a $12 million mixed-use apartment building on the site of the […]

The post Core of Nebraska’s oldest city poised for renewal, though development partner drops out appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News