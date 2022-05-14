Laura Osborn, M: 402-312-9014, laura.osborn@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Beautiful like new 5 bed, 3, bath, 3 car ranch in Bennington Park West with over 3000 fsf! Check out the lot that backs to trees. This home was built in 2019 with open floor plan and lots of natural light -- large windows that overlook the private backyard and covered deck. Home features high-end finishes, including granite countertops throughout, custom cabinets, decorative ceilings, hardwood flooring, ceramic tile, and is energy efficient. The owner suite is well separated from the other bedrooms maximizing privacy and entertaining. The owner's bathroom boasts 2 sinks, a private water closet, a beautiful walk-in shower, walk-in closet that connects to main level laundry. The finished walkout basement has 2 bedrooms, ¾ bath, a recreation room and wet bar with island seating – perfect for entertaining! Don't miss the large 3 car garage and large lower-level storage room! Bennington Schools and ea
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $549,000
