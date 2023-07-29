Jim Kristl, M: 402-630-4974, jmkristlphone@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - The Santa Clara is one of the most spacious and diverse floor plans The Home Company offers. 5 beds, 3 baths and over 3100 sqft. The three-car garage leads into the large living and kitchen areas on the main floor as well as a guest room/office space and hidden pantry. You can choose from three second floor layouts each with four bedrooms and multiple owner suite closet and sitting room variations or a middle loft layout. AMA
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $549,695
Related to this story
Most Popular
Amie Just thinks Matt Rhule will be a hit with the national media and his coaching peers in Indy. Plus, more on that purple elephant in the room.
Rachel “Rae” R. Tuff, 40, a prominent Fremont-area animal rights activist who also unsuccessfully attempted to have a former city council memb…
It’s all in front of MJ Sherman now. He transferred to Nebraska for a shot at more playing time, and he figures to get plenty.
An independent special needs education teacher at the Educational Service Unit 2 district in Fremont is facing three alleged criminal charges …
Big Ten football hasn't changed that much since Matt Rhule left it in the '90s, writes Sam McKewon. Nebraska has — and that's the biggest part…