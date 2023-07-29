Jim Kristl, M: 402-630-4974, jmkristlphone@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - The Santa Clara is one of the most spacious and diverse floor plans The Home Company offers. 5 beds, 3 baths and over 3100 sqft. The three-car garage leads into the large living and kitchen areas on the main floor as well as a guest room/office space and hidden pantry. You can choose from three second floor layouts each with four bedrooms and multiple owner suite closet and sitting room variations or a middle loft layout. AMA