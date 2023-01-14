5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $549,900

April Williams, M: 402-301-3012, april.williams@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Just Completed and Open Sunday 1-3pm! This is SHOWCASE HOMES popular split bedroom ranch plan on flat lot backing to an acreage lot so no direct back neighbors and a nice tree line! The house is designed w/ a modern farmhouse feel featuring shiplap walls, shaker cabinets, farmhouse sink, & black light fixtures. The fireplace wall in the great room makes a big statement w/ a linear fireplace, shiplap, & built-in cabinets. The kitchen flows nicely & features a huge walk-in pantry w/ coffee bar, quartz countertops, custom cabinets w/ wood hood & birch shelving, & hardwood floors. The primary suite is nicely tucked away & connects to the laundry room. Great finished basement space w/ large rec room w/ corner fireplace, wet bar w/ tabletop island, 2 bedrooms w/ walk-in closets, 3/4 bathroom, & a large storage room. There is also a covered patio to enjoy your peaceful backyard!