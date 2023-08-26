Clinton Boyd, M: 402-290-5043, clinton@showcasehomesomaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - This is SHOWCASE HOMES popular split bedroom ranch plan on flat lot in Newport Vista. You will love the finish quality & high end upgrades throughout. Modern kitchen w/ wood hood, gas cooktop, custom shelving, huge walk-in pantry w/ coffee bar, large island w/apron sink & quartz countertops, & hardwood floors. Beautiful great room w/ vaulted ceiling, linear fireplace w/ built-in cabinets, & shiplap wall. Private primary suite w/ large walk-in shower, double vanities w/ hanging light fixtures, & it connects to the laundry room. Impressive lower level w/ 2nd fireplace in rec area & wet bar w/ front island, 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bathroom, & nicely sized storage room. Awesome covered patio. Photos are of the same floor plan but another completed Showcase Homes ranch. House is currently under construction & will be done 9/19/23. List Agent has equity.