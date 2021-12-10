5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $550,000

Matthew Carper, M: 402-250-0491, matt.carper@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Pre-inspected, one owner Homestead custom home. TWO furnaces, TWO A/C's and TWO water heaters. Built with 2x6 walls and extra insulation throughout. Beautifully landscaped corner lot. FOUR car tandem heated garage! All 5 bedrooms have walk-in closets, two jack & jill baths, 10-foot ceilings on the main level. Pella windows and doors. Main level office to work from home. Speakers zoned throughout. Vivint security system- cameras inside, outside, garage and keyless entry door, garage door controls, and temperature controls. Covered patio is wired for TV ready, fire-pit and grill can be connected to the natural gas line. GE slate kitchen appliances, soft close cabinets, hidden pantry and pocket door to the drop zone. The brick wall in the bar is repurposed bricks from the streets in the Historic Old Market. The barnwood was salvaged from a barn in Missouri Valley, IA. Fresh paint May 2021. Invisibl