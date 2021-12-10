 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $550,000

5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $550,000

Matthew Carper, M: 402-250-0491, matt.carper@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Pre-inspected, one owner Homestead custom home. TWO furnaces, TWO A/C's and TWO water heaters. Built with 2x6 walls and extra insulation throughout. Beautifully landscaped corner lot. FOUR car tandem heated garage! All 5 bedrooms have walk-in closets, two jack & jill baths, 10-foot ceilings on the main level. Pella windows and doors. Main level office to work from home. Speakers zoned throughout. Vivint security system- cameras inside, outside, garage and keyless entry door, garage door controls, and temperature controls. Covered patio is wired for TV ready, fire-pit and grill can be connected to the natural gas line. GE slate kitchen appliances, soft close cabinets, hidden pantry and pocket door to the drop zone. The brick wall in the bar is repurposed bricks from the streets in the Historic Old Market. The barnwood was salvaged from a barn in Missouri Valley, IA. Fresh paint May 2021. Invisibl

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest Fremont teen

Police arrest Fremont teen

At approximately 9:45 a.m., Dec. 6, Ethan T. Schutt, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, THC wax (h…

Fremont officer makes arrest

Fremont officer makes arrest

At approximately 12:45 p.m. Dec. 2, Kevin J. Thayer, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license in the 1300 …

Arrest follows verbal disturbance

Arrest follows verbal disturbance

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Dec. 2, Cosmo J. Deakins, 24, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant after officers responded to…

Police arrest Omaha man

Police arrest Omaha man

At approximately 11 p.m., Dec. 5, William H. Wilson, 70, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traf…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News