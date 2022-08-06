5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $550,000

Tammy English, M: 402-968-9184, tammy.english@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Meet Hester. Beautiful new construction home in popular Bennington, with fully finished basement. 5 Bedroom modern walk-out Ranch, with open layout, brings everyone together around the large kitchen bat-wing island for entertaining. This home features a split bedroom design with private primary suite, complete with soaking tub, large shower, double vanities and a spacious closet. Plus, w/d hookups on BOTH sides of the home! Modern finishes and exceptional craftsmanship throughout. Finished lower level with French doors walking out to treed lot with privacy from back neighbors. Option for kitchen/bar in the basement. Hurry, and buyer can make their own selections now! Estimated completion Oct 2022.THE VIRTUAL RENDERINGS AND/OR PHOTOS DEPICTED HEREIN ARE NOT FINAL DESIGNS BUT ARE ILLUSTRATIVE OF THE WORK DONE BY THE BUILDER. FINAL DESIGN, PRICE, AND TERMS WILL BE SET IN THE BUILD AGREEMENT.