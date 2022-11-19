 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $550,000

Nikki Thomsen, M: 402-620-5114, nikki.thomsen@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome to Faith Builders, The Magnolia! This 3 car ranch features an open floor plan with 5 bedrooms and 3 baths! The primary bathroom boasts a luxury walk in shower, double sinks and the most amazing soaker tub. But that’s not it! The large open basement has more to offer with a large bar perfect for entertaining, and a BONUS room! Don’t miss your opportunity to see this new construction today!!

