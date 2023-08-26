Clinton Boyd, M: 402-290-5043, clinton@showcasehomesomaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - SHOWCASE HOMES POPULAR SPLIT BEDROOM RANCH PLAN THAT IS LOADED WITH UPGRADES & FEATURES YOU EXPECT & HOPING TO FIND. EVEN A 4 CAR GARAGE! YOU WILL LOVE THE KITCHEN THAT HAS 36" GAS COOKTOP WITH CUSTOM WOOD HOOD, WALL OVEN, FARMHOUSE SINK, CUSTOM SHELVING & HUGE WALKIN PANTRY W/ COFFEE BAR. EVERYONE LOVES THE PRIMARY SUITE THAT CONNECTS TO THE LAUNDRY ROOM. AWESOME LOWER LEVEL W/ 2ND FIREPLACE & WETBAR. ALL BATHS HAVE TILE FLOORS AND QUARTZ TOPS, PELLA LIFESTYLE WINDOWS AND HIGH DENSITY INSULATION. HOME IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION BUT WILL BE COMPLETE MID SEPTEMBER. PHOTOS OF ANOTHER SHOWCASE HOME BUT ARE THE SAME FLOOR PLAN. LIST AGENT HAS EQUITY.
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $559,900
