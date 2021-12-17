 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $560,000

5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $560,000

Andy Kueny, M: 402-213-6356, Andy@kwELITE.com, www.kwElite.com - Beautiful ranch home within walking distance to Anchor Pointe elementary school. This home features an open floor plan with a large eat-in kitchen, walk-in pantry and tons of cabinet storage. The finished basement includes a wet bar and two bedrooms as well as a large open family room, great for entertaining guests! This home won't last long!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man faces weapon charges

Man faces weapon charges

Fremont Police reported that at approximately 1:15 a.m., Dec. 13, Cody A. Bayless, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while u…

Man faces drug charge

Man faces drug charge

At approximately 10:15 a.m. Dec. 11, Allen J. Farrand, 34, of Fremont was arrested for two outstanding arrest warrants after officers responde…

Arrest follows traffic stop

Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 9:15 a.m., Dec. 10, Adam L. Doty, 43, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a t…

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 1 p.m., Dec. 10, Charles H. Coffield, 27, of Fremont was arrested on two outstanding arrest warrants after an officer had con…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News