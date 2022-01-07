 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $565,000

5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $565,000

Home is just one year old, complete with blinds and landscaping! No need to wait for new construction. This home has a great location, close to the pool and school. This home backs to green space that connects the neighborhood trail system all the way to Flanagan Lake. Modern Farmhouse design with soaring ceilings! This is a super high quality 5 bedroom ranch home in the Anchor Pointe. Master suite w/beautiful ceiling detail, custom tile shower & walk in closet. Kitchen has huge center island with plenty of cabinet space, spectacular floating shelves, Quartz countertops, large pantry and attached dinette area. Home has full spray foam insulation package and Hers rating of 52. Agent has Equity. Don't miss this one!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire destroys house in Cedar Bluffs

Fire destroys house in Cedar Bluffs

Hours after a fire destroyed her Cedar Bluffs home, Victoria Miller credited a service dog and a neighbor for saving her life — and the lives …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News