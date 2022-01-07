5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $565,000

Home is just one year old, complete with blinds and landscaping! No need to wait for new construction. This home has a great location, close to the pool and school. This home backs to green space that connects the neighborhood trail system all the way to Flanagan Lake. Modern Farmhouse design with soaring ceilings! This is a super high quality 5 bedroom ranch home in the Anchor Pointe. Master suite w/beautiful ceiling detail, custom tile shower & walk in closet. Kitchen has huge center island with plenty of cabinet space, spectacular floating shelves, Quartz countertops, large pantry and attached dinette area. Home has full spray foam insulation package and Hers rating of 52. Agent has Equity. Don't miss this one!