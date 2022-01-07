Home is just one year old, complete with blinds and landscaping! No need to wait for new construction. This home has a great location, close to the pool and school. This home backs to green space that connects the neighborhood trail system all the way to Flanagan Lake. Modern Farmhouse design with soaring ceilings! This is a super high quality 5 bedroom ranch home in the Anchor Pointe. Master suite w/beautiful ceiling detail, custom tile shower & walk in closet. Kitchen has huge center island with plenty of cabinet space, spectacular floating shelves, Quartz countertops, large pantry and attached dinette area. Home has full spray foam insulation package and Hers rating of 52. Agent has Equity. Don't miss this one!
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $565,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 39-year-old Fremont woman was sentenced to one year in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women for possession of methamphetamine.
Hours after a fire destroyed her Cedar Bluffs home, Victoria Miller credited a service dog and a neighbor for saving her life — and the lives …
On Tuesday, the Fremont City Council confirmed two lieutenants to the rank of captains.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Chaise Hilbers could just imagine how Afghan children would respond when getting little bags with toys and toiletries.
Fifteen new deaths and two new COVID cases of the Omicron variant have been identified by the Three Rivers Public Health Department it said in…
PLATTSMOUTH—After starting their hair salon business in a renovated camper, Branda Miller and Keighley Harrison have now moved on to a more pe…
Cedar Bluffs Volunteer Fire Chief Rob Benke said fire personnel were called to the second blaze at 3 p.m.
Fremont Public Schools Foundation accepted two donations Friday from the local group Coffee With a Cause.
The Dodge County Clerk’s Office released a list of officials to be elected in 2022 who will appear on the ballot this May.