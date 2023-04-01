Jim Kristl, M: 402-630-4974, jmkristlphone@gmail.com, www.npdodge.com - Welcome Home to a west facing walkout 2 Story Home in Bennington’s highly sought after Newport Vista neighborhood. The Santa Clara is one of the most spacious and diverse floorplans The Home Company offers. This 5 bed 3 bath layout with over 3100 Sq Ft is an open floorplan that boasts a main floor bedroom, expanded hidden pantry, and 10ft batwing island in the kitchen as the vaulted entry greets you with an abundance of natural light. The primary bedroom has a box vaulted ceiling along with a 200 sq ft sitting space while the ensuite has a walk in shower and stand-alone tub to help complete this luxury suite! Call for a tour and for expanded details while this opportunity is still available! Move in ready at the end of April! AMA
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $569,000
