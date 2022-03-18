Stacey Reid, M: 402-707-9953, stacey.reid@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Contract pending. Stunning 5 bed ranch in the growing Bennington school district. This one owner home has been meticulously maintained. Stunning kitchen w/granite, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, eating area & open to large great room w/gas fireplace & beautiful ceiling detail. Home faces west to get to always enjoy the shaded comforts of the extended deck & patio with fenced backyard. Private primary suite has gorgeous tiled walk-in shower, soaking tub, large walk-in closet which is efficiently connected to the laundry room! LL is ready for entertaining….wet bar, rec room space, separate home theater room, living room and walks out to hot tub! Also enjoy the neighborhood pool and walking distance to the brand new elementary & middle schools open this fall!
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $569,000
