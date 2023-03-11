Megan Owens, M: 402-689-4984, meganowensre@gmail.com, https://www.owensregroup.com - Open Sun 3/12 1-4pm! This pristine walk-out ranch sits on a south-facing lot & is walking distance to Bennington HS/MS & 4 min to new Elementary. Fall in love w/ all the benefits of a new home PLUS a heated/insulated garage,blinds & all appliances plus washer/dryer stay! It's sure to impress w/ its designer finishes,upgrades & space! The open floor plan shines bright w/ 9ft+ ceilings;neutral paint;gorgeous wood flrs;gourmet kitchen w/ gas range,walk-in pantry & quartz counters;massive LR w/cozy FP & bright sunshine through the oversized windows;primary suite w/ walk-in closet & spa-like bath w/ upgraded hardware/lighting,quartz counters & walk-in tile shower plus sizable secondary beds! Plan the perfect summer party in the finished,walk-out LL w/ wet bar & expansive rec area w/ FP & an abundance of storage! Enjoy the covered,composite deck overlooking the flat backyard & gorgeous lake views or being mi