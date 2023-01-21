 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $574,900

April Williams, M: 402-301-3012, april.williams@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Just Completed! Showcase Homes split bedroom ranch plan on a west facing, walkout lot in the newest Bennington neighborhood, Newport Vista. You will love the finish quality & high end upgrades throughout. Modern kitchen w/ wood hood, gas cooktop, custom shelving, huge walk-in pantry w/ coffee bar, large island w/ apron sink & quartz countertops, & hardwood floors. Beautiful great room w/ vaulted ceiling, linear fireplace w/ built-in cabinets, & shiplap wall. Private primary suite w/ large walk-in shower, double vanities w/ hanging light fixtures, & it connects to the laundry room. Impressive lower level w/ corner fireplace in rec area & wetbar w/ front island, 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bathroom, & nicely sized storage room. Awesome covered deck & patio. Photos are of the same floor plan but another completed Showcase Homes ranch.

