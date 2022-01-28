 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $575,000

5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $575,000

This STUNNING, move-in ready home is calling your name! The highest finishes throughout and lots up upgrades including beautiful landscaping, composite deck, vinyl fence, epoxy garage flooring, all window coverings and lots more! High ceilings, large Pella windows, Quartz countertops, and soft-close maple cabinetry greets you all as you walk in the front door. A stone fireplace from floor to ceiling make the living room warm and inviting. Three bedrooms upstairs, including a primary with a large ensuite bath, walk-in tile shower, large walk-through closet, attached to first floor laundry. The basement is the perfect entertaining space with a wet bar complete with Quartz countertops and stainless steel refrigerator. Two more bedrooms plus a full bathroom are downstairs along with a large bonus room that could be used a theatre, play room, or gym! Don't miss your chance at this absolutely beautiful home that is turn-key ready with so many extras. Close to great walking paths!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two face drug charges

Two face drug charges

Two local residents face drug charges after Fremont Police were called to the 3000 block of Dawn Drive about a man yelling and screaming.

Capt. Jamie Meyer retires

Capt. Jamie Meyer retires

As fire burned in the theater, Jamie Meyer stood ready with the hose while a fellow firefighter broke out a window in the door.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News