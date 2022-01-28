5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $575,000

This STUNNING, move-in ready home is calling your name! The highest finishes throughout and lots up upgrades including beautiful landscaping, composite deck, vinyl fence, epoxy garage flooring, all window coverings and lots more! High ceilings, large Pella windows, Quartz countertops, and soft-close maple cabinetry greets you all as you walk in the front door. A stone fireplace from floor to ceiling make the living room warm and inviting. Three bedrooms upstairs, including a primary with a large ensuite bath, walk-in tile shower, large walk-through closet, attached to first floor laundry. The basement is the perfect entertaining space with a wet bar complete with Quartz countertops and stainless steel refrigerator. Two more bedrooms plus a full bathroom are downstairs along with a large bonus room that could be used a theatre, play room, or gym! Don't miss your chance at this absolutely beautiful home that is turn-key ready with so many extras. Close to great walking paths!