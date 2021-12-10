 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $579,900

5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $579,900

Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Welcome Home, meet Tyler from Hildy Homes. This home is move in ready. He has all the handsome finishes you've come to know from a Hildy Home (quartz, shiplap, ceramic tile, custom maple cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, aluminum clad Pella windows, comfort height toilets and many upgrades). This Tyler sits on a walk-out lot with a 3 CAR GARAGE and has a 1,977 sq ft finished on the main level. Lower level has 1,701 sq ft finished with two additional bedrooms, flex room, family room with wet bar & 3/4 bath. This guy also gives you peace of mind with a 1 year builder's warranty. (A.M.A).

