Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Meet Tyler from Hildy Homes. He has all the handsome finishes you've come to love like quartz, ceramic tile, custom maple cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, aluminum clad Pella windows, comfort height toilets and many upgrades. Tyler sits on a walkout lot and has 1,977 sq. ft. finished on the main floor. The basement has 1,701 sq. ft finished with two additional bedrooms, flex room, family room with wet bar & 3/4 bath. This guy also gives you peace of mind with a builder's warranty. A.M.A. *****All photos of similar finishes and layout********* Act quickly so you can make some selections and turn this house into your home! Estimated Date of Completion is FEBRUARY 4th, 2022.
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $579,900
