5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $585,000

Laura Doocy, M: 402-320-2450, caroleandlaura@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Stunning 5 bed 4 bath 2-story in sought-after Stratford Park. Modern exterior w/sleek lines lend way to foyer w/built-in bench; just across from the barn door sliders to office. Main floor wall of windows fills home w/natural light. Open floor plan & large kitchen w/a hidden pantry, Kitchen-Aid Black SS appliances, quartz counter & high-end LVP throughout! 3-car garage enters at the back of the main floor near the laundry room, complete w/custom built dog wash station. A guest bath along w/rear staircase leads to an upper level where you'll find 4 bedrooms; including the spacious primary suite & luxury bath w/huge walk-in closet. Finished basement has an upgraded living room w/built in Klipsch surround sound, custom wet bar w/quartz counters & a unique service window, rec area & the 5th bedroom w/a 3/4 bath. Enjoy the view of the tree line from your covered deck & no backyard neighbors! Neighborhood poo