Nikki Thomsen, M: 402-620-5114, nikki.thomsen@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome to Faith Builders, The Magnolia! This 3 car ranch features an open floor plan with 5 bedrooms and 3 baths! The primary bathroom boasts a luxury walk in shower, double sinks and the most amazing soaker tub. But that’s not it! The large open basement has more to offer with a large bar perfect for entertaining, and a BONUS room! Don’t miss your opportunity to see this new construction today!!
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $585,000
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a deceased male found Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 275, south of Morningside Road.
Counselors were available for Oakland-Craig students and staff following the violent death of a staff member Tuesday night. The shooting follo…
Fremont man faces several charges
Scooter’s Coffee is brewing up smiles this National Coffee Day with a free, small cup of fresh-brewed coffee on Thursday, Sept. 29. Customers …
A 32-year-old man has died and the Nebraska State Patrol is helping area authorities investigate a Tuesday night shooting in Oakland.
Nebraska has and can produce chunk plays, and it’s moving a quick clip. But the Huskers must slow it down. How will they do it? “It’s more of a feel thing,” Mark Whipple said.
A benefit for the family of Jeff Hermanson will take place from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Starlite Event Center, 2045 County Road K, west of Wahoo.
A woman from Beemer died Monday after the SUV she was driving left a gravel road and crashed in northeast Nebraska.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the death of a man found dead on Sept. 22 on U.S. Highway 275, south of Mor…
Mackenzie Hagemeister came up with the idea three semesters ago, when she first became involved with undergraduate research at the University …