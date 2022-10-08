5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $585,000

Kyle Fagan, M: 402-515-4664, kyle.fagan@blythe-team.com, www.buyingomaha.com - Better than new Bennington Beauty ready for new owners! Walk into this 5 bed, 3 bath 3 Car split ranch floorplan & be greeted by large windows, decorative ceilings, and large stone fireplace. Make your way into the kitchen with an oversized island, granite countertops, beautiful cabinets, with separate dining area. Kitchen offers gas cook top, under & over cabinet lighting, pantry, & walk out to covered deck. Make your way through main floor laundry connected to primary walk-in closet and through to ensuite. The primary bath offers split sinks, huge window, soaker tub & large walk in shower! Downstairs offers 2 more bedrooms with the ability to add another, large rec space, 2nd fireplace, 3rd bathroom & more large windows. Whole home wired for sound and security. Enjoy sitting on the deck overlooking beautiful landscaping. Home sits off the walking trail towards the lake, is just down the street from the co