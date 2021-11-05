 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $585,900

Matthew Carper, M: 402-250-0491, matt.carper@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Pre-inspected, one owner Homestead custom home. Beautifully landscaped corner lot. 4 car tandem heated garage has plenty of storage! All 5 bedrooms have walk-in closets, bedrooms 2/3 and 4/5 have jack & jill baths, 10-foot ceilings on the main. Speakers zoned: patio, garage, main, lower level and primary bed. Home Vivint security system- cameras inside, outside, garage and keyless entry front door, back garage door, garage door controls, and temperature controls. Covered patio is TV ready, firepit and grill can be connected to the natural gas line. GE slate kitchen appliances, soft close cabinets, hidden pantry and pocket door to the drop zone. Main floor office makes it easy to work from home. The brick wall in the bar is repurposed bricks from the streets in the Historic Old Market. The barnwood was salvaged from a barn in Missouri Valley, IA. Pella windows and doors. Fresh paint May 2021. Inv

