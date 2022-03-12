 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $595,000

Jennifer Waxberg, M: 402-980-4233, Realtor@JenniferWaxberg.com, www.betteromaha.com - Open House Sat 1-3pm! Come see this IMPRESSIVE custom built 5bed, 5bath walkout home in Stratford Park w/ finished basement & backing to trees!! Upon entry you will love the open concept living area w/ beautiful hickory hardwood floors, an abundance of natural light, upgraded casement windows w/automatic electric blinds and a stone gas fireplace. The kitchen features quartz countertops, large island, soft close drawers, gas range w/vented hood & walk-in pantry. There is an office room, 1/2 bath & drop zone on the main level. Upstairs has 4 beds, 3 baths w/ 2 bdrms connected by a "jack & jill" bath and 2bdrrms with ensuite bathrms. The finished walkout basement has a bright family room, wet bar, bedroom & 3/4 bath. Relax on the covered deck overlooking the fully fenced backyard or entertain on the poured concrete patio below. 2-zone HVAC system, whole house humidifier, reverse osmosis system, a gas li

