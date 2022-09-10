Nikki Thomsen, M: 402-620-5114, nikki.thomsen@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome to Faith Builders, The Magnolia! This 3 car ranch features an open floor plan with 5 bedrooms and 3 baths! The primary bathroom boasts a luxury walk in shower, double sinks and the most amazing soaker tub. But that’s not it! The large open basement has more to offer with a large bar perfect for entertaining, and a BONUS room! Don’t miss your opportunity to see this new construction today!!
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The man's family went to the camp site Saturday to look for him because they were unable to make contact with him and his mother for at least a week.
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at about 8:02 p.m. Sept. 4 near the intersection of 23rd and Clarkson streets.
The Fremont Police Department took a stolen vehicle report at 4:33 p.m. Sept. 6 in the 700 block of North H Street.
Fremont Police arrested a local man after they said he refused to stop for them.
Weekend entertainment options will include SeptemberFest, Hutchfest, Living History Weekend and a dinosaur exhbiit.
Fremont Police officers investigated an incident at 8:40 p.m. Sept. 4 at a business in the 3000 block of East 23rd Avenue North.
Fremont Police officers had contact with some individuals at 3:14 a.m. Sept. 6 in the 4000 block of East Military Avenue.
Sergey Nastin told lottery officials that he would use the money to pay bills, or possibly “for something fun like a Jet Ski.”
Fremont Police officers were called at about 4:15 p.m. Sept. 2 to the 800 block of South Broad Street in reference to a physical disturbance.
As troopers and deputies worked to secure the scene and surrounding area, a marijuana grow operation was discovered on the property, according to the State Patrol.